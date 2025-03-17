DPO holds open court

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Mustansar Ata Bajwa held an open court at Dinga police station, which was attended by a large number of citizens from surrounding areas.

During the session, the DPO attentively listened to the concerns of the attendees and issued directives to relevant officers for immediate action.

He emphasized that providing justice at the doorsteps of citizens is among his top priorities and that the police are committed to resolving public issues efficiently.

The open court initiative aims to bridge the gap between the police and the public, fostering a more responsive and people-friendly policing system, he added.