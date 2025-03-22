DPO Holds Open Court
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Dr Mustansar Ata Bajwa held an open court at Al-Qaswa Marquee, Awan Sharif, in the jurisdiction of Kariyanwala Police Station.
A number of people from the surrounding areas presented their grievances to the officer, who issued on-the-spot directives to the relevant officers for immediate action.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..
Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024
Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official
2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Ali (a s.) being observed amid tight security in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court6 minutes ago
-
PM departs to Pakistan after completing official visit to KSA16 minutes ago
-
World Water Day, Earth Hour remind us to address climate change: Chairman WAPDA16 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police deploy 1,500 officers, enforce strict security for Youm-e-Ali processions16 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan Ministry unveils development initiatives, strategic vision16 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 53,000 cusecs water16 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh16 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons visits Mandi Bahauddin jail16 minutes ago
-
2 Shaheed cops' Namaz-e-Janaza offered26 minutes ago
-
1 meat shops managers arrested36 minutes ago
-
Water conservation national obligation, imperative for development: Ahsan Iqbal46 minutes ago