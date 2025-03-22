DPO holds open court

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Dr Mustansar Ata Bajwa held an open court at Al-Qaswa Marquee, Awan Sharif, in the jurisdiction of Kariyanwala Police Station.

A number of people from the surrounding areas presented their grievances to the officer, who issued on-the-spot directives to the relevant officers for immediate action.