DPO Holds Open Court
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Mustansar Atta Bajwa held an open court at Qasim Marriage Hall in Lalamusa, where he listened to public grievances and issued immediate directives to officers for their resolution.
Dr. Mustansar Atta Bajwa emphasized that open courts will continue to ensure prompt justice and address citizens' concerns effectively. The attendees appreciated the initiative and expressed satisfaction with the swift response from the police.
