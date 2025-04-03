DPO holds open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Dr. Mustansar Atta Bajwa held an open court at the DPO Complex, where citizens presented their grievances.

The DPO attentively listened to the complaints and issued immediate directives to the concerned officers for their resolution.

A large number of police officials and citizens were present on the occasion.

The DPO assured that all possible measures would be taken to address public concerns promptly.