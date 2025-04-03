Open Menu

DPO Holds Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 07:43 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Dr. Mustansar Atta Bajwa held an open court at the DPO Complex, where citizens presented their grievances

The DPO attentively listened to the complaints and issued immediate directives to the concerned officers for their resolution.

A large number of police officials and citizens were present on the occasion.

The DPO assured that all possible measures would be taken to address public concerns promptly.

