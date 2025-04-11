DPO holds open court

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shahzad held an open court at Roras village, Family Park Chobara, Sabzpir police station.

According to the police spokesman, DPO Faisal Shahzad listened to public issues and complaints and issued immediate redress orders on the spot.

The DPO said that the purpose of the open court was to provide justice at the doorstep of citizens.

He further said that the complaints of the public will be addressed on priority basis.

Sialkot Police is busy day and night to serve and protect the public, DPO added.