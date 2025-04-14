DPO holds open court

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Dr. Mustansar Ata Bajwa organized an open court at the A Division police station where he directly met with citizens to address their concerns.

A large number of citizens attended the open court and shared their complaints and issues with the DPO.

Dr. Bajwa issued immediate instructions to the concerned officers to ensure the timely resolution of the citizens' problems.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Mustansar Ata Bajwa emphasized that the police are committed to serving the public and will continue holding open courts regularly to ensure the swift resolution of citizens' grievances.