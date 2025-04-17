DPO holds open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Dr. Mustansar Atta Bajwa held an open court in the jurisdiction of Police Station A Lari Adda to listen to public grievances.

A large number of citizens participated in the event and informed the DPO about various issues they were facing.

Responding promptly, the DPO issued on-the-spot directives to the concerned officers for immediate resolution of the complaints.

DPO Bajwa emphasized that timely and transparent redressal of public complaints is a top priority for the police and such initiatives help strengthen public trust in the force.