Open Menu

DPO Holds Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 09:48 PM

DPO holds open court

District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Dr. Mustansar Atta Bajwa held an open court in the jurisdiction of Police Station A Lari Adda to listen to public grievances

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Dr. Mustansar Atta Bajwa held an open court in the jurisdiction of Police Station A Lari Adda to listen to public grievances.

A large number of citizens participated in the event and informed the DPO about various issues they were facing.

Responding promptly, the DPO issued on-the-spot directives to the concerned officers for immediate resolution of the complaints.

DPO Bajwa emphasized that timely and transparent redressal of public complaints is a top priority for the police and such initiatives help strengthen public trust in the force.

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives US Consul General

RAK Ruler receives US Consul General

6 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed chairs first meeting of Supreme Co ..

Ahmed bin Saeed chairs first meeting of Supreme Committee overseeing organisatio ..

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police solve three high-profile murder m ..

Islamabad Police solve three high-profile murder mystries , arrest eight includi ..

2 minutes ago
 NHSD holds event to mark Int'l Day of Happiness

NHSD holds event to mark Int'l Day of Happiness

2 minutes ago
 Cabinet panel reviews draft KP Zakat & Ushr Act Am ..

Cabinet panel reviews draft KP Zakat & Ushr Act Amendment Bill

2 minutes ago
 Up-gradation of Walton road completed

Up-gradation of Walton road completed

7 minutes ago
Tags distributed among participants of Derajat off ..

Tags distributed among participants of Derajat off-road jeep rally

7 minutes ago
 WAPDA to complete development works in New Mirpur ..

WAPDA to complete development works in New Mirpur city by May 2025

7 minutes ago
 Rescuers demonstrate skill with modern technology ..

Rescuers demonstrate skill with modern technology in mock flood exercise

7 minutes ago
 District Emergency Response Committee discusses de ..

District Emergency Response Committee discusses dengue situation

7 minutes ago
 CM Bugti directs to complete Pri-Koh water supply ..

CM Bugti directs to complete Pri-Koh water supply schemes till June

2 minutes ago
 Woman crushed to death by dumper

Woman crushed to death by dumper

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan