DPO Holds Open Court
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 09:48 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Dr. Mustansar Atta Bajwa held an open court in the jurisdiction of Police Station A Lari Adda to listen to public grievances.
A large number of citizens participated in the event and informed the DPO about various issues they were facing.
Responding promptly, the DPO issued on-the-spot directives to the concerned officers for immediate resolution of the complaints.
DPO Bajwa emphasized that timely and transparent redressal of public complaints is a top priority for the police and such initiatives help strengthen public trust in the force.
