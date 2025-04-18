DPO holds open court

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shahzad held an open court at Shahab-ud-Din Park, Neikapura Police Station.

According to the police spokesman, DPO Faisal Shahzad listened to public issues, complaints and issued orders to the concerned SHOs for immediate redress on the spot and also issued instructions to submit reports soon.

On this occasion, DPO said that the purpose of the open court is to provide justice at the doorstep of citizens.

DPO said that providing justice to the people at the earliest is our top priority and a report should be submitted to me soon after resolving the problems of the people.

He further said that the open court series will continue, no concession will be given to criminal elements and crime should be eradicated from the area.

Sialkot Police is busy day and night to serve and protect the public, DPO added.