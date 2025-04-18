Open Menu

DPO Holds Open Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM

DPO holds open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shahzad held an open court at Shahab-ud-Din Park, Neikapura Police Station.

According to the police spokesman, DPO Faisal Shahzad listened to public issues, complaints and issued orders to the concerned SHOs for immediate redress on the spot and also issued instructions to submit reports soon.

On this occasion, DPO said that the purpose of the open court is to provide justice at the doorstep of citizens.

DPO said that providing justice to the people at the earliest is our top priority and a report should be submitted to me soon after resolving the problems of the people.

He further said that the open court series will continue, no concession will be given to criminal elements and crime should be eradicated from the area.

Sialkot Police is busy day and night to serve and protect the public, DPO added.

Recent Stories

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

2 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

2 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

2 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

4 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

4 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

5 hours ago
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

9 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

16 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

17 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan