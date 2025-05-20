DPO Holds Open Court
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 06:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Mustansar Ata Bajwa held an open court at Saddar Gujrat Police Station to hear and resolve public complaints.
A large number of citizens from surrounding areas attended the session and presented their concerns directly to the DPO.
He listened to the grievances attentively and issued orders for immediate resolution.
The DPO emphasized that timely redress of public issues is a top priority for police and open forums are vital for strengthening community engagement.
Recent Stories
Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors
Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO holds open court6 minutes ago
-
CPO orders strict security for Chinese nationals6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner terms anti-polio drive as national responsibility, vows zero tolerance for negligence6 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife6 minutes ago
-
PWPA chairperson assures justice, support to accident victims16 minutes ago
-
Call, click or visit: ICT citizens get three ways to complain16 minutes ago
-
WASA restores major sewer line16 minutes ago
-
Pre-Budget Seminar in Peshawar Sparks Dialogue on KP’s Fiscal Priorities, Challenges, Solutions16 minutes ago
-
20 arrested for violating ban on swimming in spillway36 minutes ago
-
District admin Abbottabad takes key steps to improve public health and prison facilities36 minutes ago
-
Punjab waives birth/death registration and certificate issuance fees under new rules36 minutes ago
-
PFA seals 'kulfi' unit in Shahdara36 minutes ago