DPO holds open court

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Mustansar Ata Bajwa held an open court at Saddar Gujrat Police Station to hear and resolve public complaints.

A large number of citizens from surrounding areas attended the session and presented their concerns directly to the DPO.

He listened to the grievances attentively and issued orders for immediate resolution.

The DPO emphasized that timely redress of public issues is a top priority for police and open forums are vital for strengthening community engagement.