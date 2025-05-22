Open Menu

DPO Holds Open Court

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM

DPO holds open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shahzad held an open court at Government Murray College.

According to the police spokesman, DPO Faisal Shahzad listened to public issues, complaints and issued orders to the concerned SHOs for immediate redressal on the spot and also issued instructions to submit reports soon.

On this occasion, DPO said that the purpose of the open court is to provide justice at the doorstep of citizens.

He said that providing justice to the people at the earliest is our top priority and a report should be submitted to me soon after resolving the problems of the people.

He further said that the open court series will continue, no concession will be given to criminal elements and crime should be eradicated from the area.

Sialkot Police is busy day and night to serve and protect the public, DPO added.

