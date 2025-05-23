DPO Holds Open Court
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Mustansar Atta Bajwa held an open court in the Bolani police station to hear and resolve public complaints.
A large number of citizens from surrounding areas attended the session and shared their concerns directly with the DPO.
Dr. Bajwa issued on-the-spot directives to relevant officers for immediate redress of the grievances.
He stated that resolving public issues promptly is a top priority for the police, and such initiatives aim to strengthen public trust and ensure the rule of law.
