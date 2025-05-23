Open Menu

DPO Holds Open Court

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM

DPO holds open court

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Mustansar Atta Bajwa held an open court in the Bolani police station to hear and resolve public complaints.

A large number of citizens from surrounding areas attended the session and shared their concerns directly with the DPO.

Dr. Bajwa issued on-the-spot directives to relevant officers for immediate redress of the grievances.

He stated that resolving public issues promptly is a top priority for the police, and such initiatives aim to strengthen public trust and ensure the rule of law.

Recent Stories

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with o ..

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al H ..

Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi

2 hours ago
 Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of P ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..

3 hours ago
 ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

4 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

5 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

5 hours ago
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

5 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

5 hours ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

5 hours ago
 SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

5 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

5 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan