DPO Holds Open Court
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad held an open court at the Deska City
police station on Tuesday.
According to a police spokesman, the DPO listened to public issues and complaints
and issued orders.
The DPO said complaints of the public will be addressed on a priority basis.
