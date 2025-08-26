DPO Holds Open Court
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 04:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq organized an open court at the DPO
Complex to address public grievances.
A large number of people attended to present complaints regarding policing, law and order,
and other related matters.
The DPO listened complainants individually and issued on-the-spot
instructions to relevant officers for prompt action.
