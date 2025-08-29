DPO holds open court

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq held an open court at the DPO Complex to listen to the grievances of citizens.

During the session, the DPO heard complaints individually and issued special directives to the concerned officers on the spot for their timely resolution.

The initiative aimed at ensuring prompt redressal of public issues and improving service delivery at the police level.