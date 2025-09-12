DPO holds open court

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq held an open court at Mangowal police station, which was attended by a large number of citizens.

According to the police spokesperson, citizens presented various complaints during the session, upon which the DPO issued on-the-spot directions to the concerned officers for immediate redressal.

Rana Umar Farooq said that timely resolution of public grievances and provision of justice at the citizens’ doorstep was his top priority.