DPO Holds Open Court
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq held an open court at the DPO Complex to hear grievances of citizens.
According to a police spokesperson, the DPO listened to complaints individually and issued directives to the relevant officers for their timely resolution.
The initiative was aimed at ensuring prompt redressal of public issues and improving service delivery at the police level, the spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah
Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi
EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HESCO CEO Inaugurates One-Window Customer Service Centre32 seconds ago
-
KP Governor arrives in Saudi Arabia for Umrah34 seconds ago
-
Admissions to BS, MS, PhD Fall 2025 programmes at GCWUS35 seconds ago
-
DPO holds open court36 seconds ago
-
IHC issues written order regarding barring Justice Jahangiri from work38 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Maldives reaffirm commitment to strengthen parliamentary ties39 seconds ago
-
Faisalabad set for mega water supply, sewage treatment projects11 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher held with 1.660-kg charas11 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on unsafe school transport in Gujrat11 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates HPV vaccination drive in Sialkot11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews arrangements for installation of electric charging station11 minutes ago
-
Journalists in Wana face threats over extortion reports21 minutes ago