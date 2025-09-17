DPO holds open court

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq held an open court at the DPO Complex to hear grievances of citizens.

According to a police spokesperson, the DPO listened to complaints individually and issued directives to the relevant officers for their timely resolution.

The initiative was aimed at ensuring prompt redressal of public issues and improving service delivery at the police level, the spokesperson added.