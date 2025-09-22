DPO holds open court

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq held an open court at the DPO Complex to hear and address the grievances of local citizens.

According to a police spokesperson, the DPO listened to each complaint individually and issued on-the-spot directives to the concerned officers for their prompt resolution.

The initiative aims to ensure swift redressal of public concerns and enhance service delivery and accountability within the police force, the spokesperson added.