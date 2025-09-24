DPO Holds Open Court
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq held an open court at Rehmania Police Station to listen to the grievances of citizens.
He heard complaints related to various issues, including policing, community matters and law enforcement, and issued on-the-spot instructions to the concerned officers for their resolution.
The DPO reiterated that ensuring a prompt, transparent and effective response to public problems was his foremost priority and directed officials to address complaints without delay.
Recent Stories
Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya
FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE
Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad
UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes
Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia
Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition
G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues
TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions
World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramesh Arora lauds Christian community’s role in education8 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court8 minutes ago
-
Teenager dies in motorcycle crash with pushcart8 minutes ago
-
18 children rescued from illegal custody of unregistered NGO in Chichawatni8 minutes ago
-
Artwork plays vital role in spreading peace: dean8 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah condoles demise of senior journalist's sister8 minutes ago
-
CPWB chairperson takes notice of torture of minor domestic worker8 minutes ago
-
NIPA delegation visits UAF8 minutes ago
-
PM exchanges views with Austrian Chancellor in German language, Kuwaiti Crown Prince in Arabic8 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six suspects, recover drugs, weapons8 minutes ago
-
Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan12 minutes ago
-
300 women farmers in Sukkur receive kitchen gardening kits18 minutes ago