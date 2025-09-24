Open Menu

DPO Holds Open Court

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM

DPO holds open court

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq held an open court at Rehmania Police Station to listen to the grievances of citizens.

He heard complaints related to various issues, including policing, community matters and law enforcement, and issued on-the-spot instructions to the concerned officers for their resolution.

The DPO reiterated that ensuring a prompt, transparent and effective response to public problems was his foremost priority and directed officials to address complaints without delay.

