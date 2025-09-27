DPO holds open court

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq held an open court at the DPO Complex to listen to public grievances.

According to a police spokesperson, a large number of citizens appeared before the DPO and presented complaints regarding various issues.

He heard each complaint individually and directed the concerned officers for timely resolution.

The spokesperson said the open court initiative was aimed at ensuring speedy redressal of public issues and enhancing service delivery, reflecting the police department’s commitment to public facilitation.