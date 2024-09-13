DPO holds open court at Hamid Shah Mosque

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO) Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi on Friday held an open court at Hamid Shah Mosque where a larger number of people were present after Juma prayers.

He listened to the problems of people and issued instructions on the spot to solve them.

People from different areas of the district met with the DPO and told their issues to him.

The DPO said that police as a dependent is working on war-footing basis for the provision of timely justice to people.