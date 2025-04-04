Open Menu

DPO Holds Open Court In Chiniot, Assures Citizens Of Prompt Solution To Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 10:28 PM

DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed held an open court to strengthen police-community ties at Jamia Masjid Madani in Karamabad Mohalla, Chiniot, on the occasion of Friday prayers

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed held an open court to strengthen police-community ties at Jamia Masjid Madani in Karamabad Mohalla, Chiniot, on the occasion of Friday prayers.

Circle DSPs and SHOs, in-charge complaint cell, and worshippers attended the open court, where DPO Abdullah Ahmed listened attentively to the problems faced by the citizens.

He assured them of prompt solutions, directing the concerned officers to ensure redressal of grievances.

The Complaint Cell was also instructed to follow up on the requests and submit a report.

Furthermore, the DPO briefed participants from various services of Punjab Police, highlighting the importance of community policing.

The open court initiative is part of the Punjab Police's efforts to build trust and foster a sense of security among the public. By listening to the concerns of citizens and providing prompt solutions, the police aim to create a safer and more harmonious environment in Chiniot.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab

350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's b ..

Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustai ..

Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development

3 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens ..

DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems

3 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ rep ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation

3 minutes ago
 EU, IOM agree to enhance joint partnerships, coope ..

EU, IOM agree to enhance joint partnerships, cooperation

2 hours ago
19 civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Y ..

19 civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis, dozens more injured

2 hours ago
 Helpline activated for women protection

Helpline activated for women protection

2 hours ago
 46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhu ..

46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto observed in Abbottabad

2 hours ago
 Senate Chairman Gilani, Uzbek counterpart discuss ..

Senate Chairman Gilani, Uzbek counterpart discuss strengthening inter-parliament ..

2 hours ago
 City Mayor review arrangements for Derajat 2025 Fe ..

City Mayor review arrangements for Derajat 2025 Festival

2 hours ago
 CM Bugti directs to complete public welfare projec ..

CM Bugti directs to complete public welfare projects soon

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan