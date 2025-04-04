DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems

(@FahadShabbir)

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed held an open court to strengthen police-community ties at Jamia Masjid Madani in Karamabad Mohalla, Chiniot, on the occasion of Friday prayers

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed held an open court to strengthen police-community ties at Jamia Masjid Madani in Karamabad Mohalla, Chiniot, on the occasion of Friday prayers.

Circle DSPs and SHOs, in-charge complaint cell, and worshippers attended the open court, where DPO Abdullah Ahmed listened attentively to the problems faced by the citizens.

He assured them of prompt solutions, directing the concerned officers to ensure redressal of grievances.

The Complaint Cell was also instructed to follow up on the requests and submit a report.

Furthermore, the DPO briefed participants from various services of Punjab Police, highlighting the importance of community policing.

The open court initiative is part of the Punjab Police's efforts to build trust and foster a sense of security among the public. By listening to the concerns of citizens and providing prompt solutions, the police aim to create a safer and more harmonious environment in Chiniot.

APP/mha/378