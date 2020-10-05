UrduPoint.com
DPO Holds Open Court In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:38 PM

District Police Officer Faisal Gulzar held an open court at Police lines here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Faisal Gulzar held an open court at Police lines here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that people's cooperation was vital for controlling crimes.

He said protection of lives and property of people and quick redressel of their complaints was the priority of police. He said that stern action would be taken against corrupt police officials.

On some complaints, the DPO ordered to arrestthe proclaimed offenders and said that investigationof the cases should be carried out on merit.

