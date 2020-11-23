UrduPoint.com
DPO Holds Open Court In Sargodha:

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 04:40 PM

DPO holds open court In Sargodha:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Zulfiqar Ahmed held an open court at Police Lines here on Monday.

He said that people's cooperation was vital for controlling crimes. He said protection of lives and property of people and quick redress of their complaints was the priority of police.

He said that stern action would be taken against corrupt police officials.

On some complaints, the DPO ordered the arrest of proclaimed offenders and said that investigation into the cases should be carried out on merit.

