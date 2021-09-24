DPO holds open court in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Sargodha Ashfaq Khan Friday listened to complaints of visitors at an open court held at the DPO Office.

He said people's cooperation was vital for controlling crimes. He said protection of lives and property of people and quick redress of their complaints was a priority of the police.

He directed the SDPOs and SHOs to give swift response on applications and submit the reports to his office.

The DPO ordered the arrest of proclaimed offenders and said that investigation into the cases should be carried out on merit.

Meanwhile, he ordered the police officials to ensure ban on wall-chalking and instructed them to make foolproof security for chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).