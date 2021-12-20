UrduPoint.com

DPO Holds Open Court In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:02 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Dr Rizwan Ahmed held an open court at Bhalwal city police station here on Monday,He said that people's cooperation was vital for controlling crimes. He said protection of lives and property of people and quick redress of their complaints was the priority of police.

He said that stern action would be taken against corrupt police officials. On some complaints, the DPO ordered the arrest of proclaimed offenders and said that investigation into the cases should be carried out on merit.

More Stories From Pakistan

