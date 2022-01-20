DPO holds open court in sargodha

UrduPoint.com

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Rizwan Ahmed held an open court at Kotmomin city police station here on Thursday

On some complaints, the DPO ordered the arrest of proclaimed offenders and said that investigation should be carried out on merit.

He said people's cooperation was vital for controlling crimes, adding that protection of livesand property of people was a priority of the police.

