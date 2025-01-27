DPO Holds Open Court To
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi held an open court at the SDPO City Circle
Office on Monday to address public grievances.
A large number of people participated while ASP City Anam Sher, SHO City, and SHO Factory
Area were also present.
DPO Ijaz Malhi listened to complaints of people and issued directives to the
officers.
He instructed them to resolve the issues within a specified time frame and submit a report.
Recent Stories
Vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise
Vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking About
The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance
AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through partnership with Marshall
Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri
ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025
UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash University
Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative Quarter
PIA flights likely to start for UK soon
Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE members
Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking most wickets in two-match Test se ..
Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Accused involved in murder case arrested8 minutes ago
-
RPO holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ to address grievances of citizens8 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court to8 minutes ago
-
DPC’s meeting held8 minutes ago
-
Elderly man shot dead in DI Khan8 minutes ago
-
Profiling of non-custom paid vehicles underway in Lower Dir18 minutes ago
-
Father, son killed, 3 injured over property issue in Charsadda18 minutes ago
-
ICT admin launches 'Islamabad App' to verify arms licenses18 minutes ago
-
Muslim Aid constructs smart houses for vulnerable families in Chitral18 minutes ago
-
Dr. Fazal Rehman completes PhD at Gomal University18 minutes ago
-
Minister orders best treatment facilities for injured in gas tanker blast18 minutes ago
-
UAP inaugurates solar system at AMK campus Mardan18 minutes ago