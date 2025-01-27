DPO holds open court to

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi held an open court at the SDPO City Circle

Office on Monday to address public grievances.

A large number of people participated while ASP City Anam Sher, SHO City, and SHO Factory

Area were also present.

DPO Ijaz Malhi listened to complaints of people and issued directives to the

officers.

He instructed them to resolve the issues within a specified time frame and submit a report.