Open Menu

DPO Holds Open Court To

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM

DPO holds open court to

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi held an open court at the SDPO City Circle

Office on Monday to address public grievances.

A large number of people participated while ASP City Anam Sher, SHO City, and SHO Factory

Area were also present.

DPO Ijaz Malhi listened to complaints of people and issued directives to the

officers.

He instructed them to resolve the issues within a specified time frame and submit a report.

Recent Stories

vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Fle ..

Vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise

4 minutes ago
 vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking Abou ..

Vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking About

9 minutes ago
 The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance

The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance

19 minutes ago
 AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through ..

AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through partnership with Marshall

43 minutes ago
 Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ vic ..

Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri

43 minutes ago
 ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rank ..

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025

2 hours ago
UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash Universi ..

UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash University

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative ..

Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative Quarter

2 hours ago
 PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

2 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE me ..

Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE members

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking mos ..

Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking most wickets in two-match Test se ..

3 hours ago
 Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ..

Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan