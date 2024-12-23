DPO holds open courts

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) District Police officer Sargodha (DPO) Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi on Monday held open courts in in Sadar and Cantonment police stations here on Monday.

He listened to complaints of people and issued orders for their solutions.

People from far-off places met the DPO and informed him about their cases. He directed SHOs concerned to resolve the complaints on merit. He said that the purpose of open courts was to increase people's confidence in police.

He said that no one was superior to law all were equal before it and no negligence in justice provision would be tolerated.