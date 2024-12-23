Open Menu

DPO Holds Open Courts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 07:03 PM

DPO holds open courts

District Police officer Sargodha (DPO) Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi on Monday held open courts in in Sadar and Cantonment police stations here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) District Police officer Sargodha (DPO) Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi on Monday held open courts in in Sadar and Cantonment police stations here on Monday.

He listened to complaints of people and issued orders for their solutions.

People from far-off places met the DPO and informed him about their cases. He directed SHOs concerned to resolve the complaints on merit. He said that the purpose of open courts was to increase people's confidence in police.

He said that no one was superior to law all were equal before it and no negligence in justice provision would be tolerated.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha Superior All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Gold price remains unchanged in local markets

Gold price remains unchanged in local markets

12 minutes ago
 Metro Bus track repairing to be completed by mid J ..

Metro Bus track repairing to be completed by mid January; Transport minister

1 minute ago
 'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC

'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC

6 minutes ago
 First winter rainfall, snowfall in Azad Jammu and ..

First winter rainfall, snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

6 minutes ago
 AJK PM condemns terrorist attack on security check ..

AJK PM condemns terrorist attack on security check post in South Waziristan

6 minutes ago
 People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azm ..

People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azma

6 minutes ago
Rawalpindi Police held 13 law breakers

Rawalpindi Police held 13 law breakers

6 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi, Minister Petroleum discusses energ ..

Governor Kundi, Minister Petroleum discusses energy projects in KP

1 minute ago
 DPO holds open courts

DPO holds open courts

1 minute ago
 Death anniversary of Noor Jehan observed today

Death anniversary of Noor Jehan observed today

1 minute ago
 Pakistan’s average PM2.5 ratio surging at alarmi ..

Pakistan’s average PM2.5 ratio surging at alarming pace, demand urgent control ..

1 minute ago
 Man killed, two injured in wedding firing

Man killed, two injured in wedding firing

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan