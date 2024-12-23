DPO Holds Open Courts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 07:03 PM
District Police officer Sargodha (DPO) Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi on Monday held open courts in in Sadar and Cantonment police stations here on Monday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) District Police officer Sargodha (DPO) Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi on Monday held open courts in in Sadar and Cantonment police stations here on Monday.
He listened to complaints of people and issued orders for their solutions.
People from far-off places met the DPO and informed him about their cases. He directed SHOs concerned to resolve the complaints on merit. He said that the purpose of open courts was to increase people's confidence in police.
He said that no one was superior to law all were equal before it and no negligence in justice provision would be tolerated.
Recent Stories
Gold price remains unchanged in local markets
Metro Bus track repairing to be completed by mid January; Transport minister
'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC
First winter rainfall, snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)
AJK PM condemns terrorist attack on security check post in South Waziristan
People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azma
Rawalpindi Police held 13 law breakers
Governor Kundi, Minister Petroleum discusses energy projects in KP
DPO holds open courts
Death anniversary of Noor Jehan observed today
Pakistan’s average PM2.5 ratio surging at alarming pace, demand urgent control ..
Man killed, two injured in wedding firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Metro Bus track repairing to be completed by mid January; Transport minister1 minute ago
-
'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC6 minutes ago
-
People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azma6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police held 13 law breakers6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi, Minister Petroleum discusses energy projects in KP1 minute ago
-
DPO holds open courts1 minute ago
-
Pakistan’s average PM2.5 ratio surging at alarming pace, demand urgent control measures: Report1 minute ago
-
Man killed, two injured in wedding firing1 minute ago
-
Encroachments-related issues discussed1 minute ago
-
Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at APP Head Office1 minute ago
-
Eco-friendly packaging factory, Al-Khair Corrugated Carton Factory inaugurated10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) wrestler Haroon Masih wins gold medal1 minute ago