DPO Holds Open Courts In Sillanwali:
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, held open courts (khuli katcheris) in various areas of Sillanwali, including Union Councils Chak 129 NB, 131 NB, and 138 NB, as well as at the police stations.
A large number of residents participated in the open forums and presented their complaints and applications.
The DPO attentively listened to the concerns and issued immediate on-the-spot directives to the concerned SHOs and Investigation Officers for resolution.
For serious cases, the DPO instructed the officers to ensure prompt and merit-based investigation and tracing.
“Ensuring the safety of life and property of citizens is the top priority of Sargodha Police, and we are committed to fulfilling this responsibility with full dedication,” the DPO concluded.
