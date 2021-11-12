DPO holds open katchehri

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran held open katchehri at his office and issued directives on applications on the occasion.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran listened to 35 complainants at the open katchehri.

He marked applications and made phone calls to respective police officials to immediately respond on the complaints submitted to police stations concerned.

He said that the police would continue their role to take actions against criminals.