DPO holds open katchehri

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar held an open katchehri at DPO Office Bahawalpur and listened to the visitors about their issues pertaining to law and order.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, speaking on the occasion, the DPO instructed the SDPOs and SHOs to ensure provision of justice to people at their doorsteps.

He said that police department was assigned task to ensure peace and order in their jurisdiction.

He issued directives on the applications submitted by people visiting the open katchehri.

He directed to ensure timely action on the marked applications and submit their reply to the DPO Office.