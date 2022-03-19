UrduPoint.com

DPO Holds Open Katchehri

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 01:30 PM

DPO holds open katchehri

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar held an open katchehri at DPO Office Bahawalpur and listened to the visitors about their issues pertaining to law and order.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, speaking on the occasion, the DPO instructed the SDPOs and SHOs to ensure provision of justice to people at their doorsteps.

He said that police department was assigned task to ensure peace and order in their jurisdiction.

He issued directives on the applications submitted by people visiting the open katchehri.

He directed to ensure timely action on the marked applications and submit their reply to the DPO Office.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead o ..

Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead of No-Trust-Motion

13 minutes ago
 Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of F ..

Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Australian teams arrive at Qaddafi for t ..

Pakistan, Australian teams arrive at Qaddafi for training

49 minutes ago
 PTI workers who stormed into Sindh House set free

PTI workers who stormed into Sindh House set free

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects India’s remarks on partition, K ..

Pakistan rejects India’s remarks on partition, Kartarpur

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>