UrduPoint.com

DPO Holds Open Katchehri

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2022 | 02:55 PM

DPO holds open Katchehri

District Police Officer (DPO) Abadit Nisar organized an open katchehri at his office and issued directives on applications submitted by people

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abadit Nisar organized an open katchehri at his office and issued directives on applications submitted by people.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the open Katchehri was held following the instructions of the Punjab government and Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

As many as 18 people came at the open katchehri who submitted their applications about their complaints or cases registered at different police stations.

The DPO issued directions on the applications and made the SDPOs and SHOs to immediate respond on them besides submitting report to his office.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

No demonstrations, rallies on Khyber Road: Commiss ..

No demonstrations, rallies on Khyber Road: Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Shahee ..

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Shaheen-III ballistic missile: DG IS ..

2 minutes ago
 As Good As Gold, vivo Presents A Brand New Color V ..

As Good As Gold, vivo Presents A Brand New Color Variant Of vivo V23e: Sunshine ..

41 minutes ago
 Ukraine war drives international food prices to 'n ..

Ukraine war drives international food prices to 'new all-time high': UN agency

6 minutes ago
 HEC issues funds for research in Cholistan

HEC issues funds for research in Cholistan

6 minutes ago
 Police Pukar 15 response to 2,774 calls

Police Pukar 15 response to 2,774 calls

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.