DPO holds open Katchehri

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abadit Nisar organized an open katchehri at his office and issued directives on applications submitted by people.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the open Katchehri was held following the instructions of the Punjab government and Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

As many as 18 people came at the open katchehri who submitted their applications about their complaints or cases registered at different police stations.

The DPO issued directions on the applications and made the SDPOs and SHOs to immediate respond on them besides submitting report to his office.