DPO holds open katchehri

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO), Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar held open katchehri at his office and issued directives on 22 applications and complaints lodged by the visitors.

According to a spokesman for the Bahawalpur police, the Home Department, Government of Punjab and Inspector General Police, Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan had directed all DPOs to organise open katchehri at DPO Office on a daily basis.

"Following the instructions of the Police Headquarters, the DPO held an open katchehri and issued directions to SDPOs and SHOs,"he said, adding that the SDPOs and SHOs were advised to submit reply to DPO office as early as possible.