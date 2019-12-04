DPO holds open Katchehry

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The New District Police Officer of Bahawalpur, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf listened to complaints at an open Katchehry held at DPO Office.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that senior police Muahammad Soahib Ashraf was recently posted as DPO Bahawalpur. He listened to complaints from the applicants and issued directions to the police officials and police stations to take steps to resolve them immediately.

Responding to applications lodged by the applicants including Muhammad Zafar, Mahmood Ahmed, Irshad Ahmed, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Nadeem and others, he issued directions to ASP and DSPs of Bahawalupr, Yazman, Hasilpur, Ahmedpur East and other circles, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it was duty and responsibility of police officials to provide security to people. He said that stern action would be taken against the elements involved in heinous crimes.