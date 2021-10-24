UrduPoint.com

DPO Holds Open Katchhehri

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Fiasal Kamran organized on Sunday an open katchhehri of Yazman Police Circle in Yazman, The DPO listened to the parties of all important cases registered with four police stations of Yazman Police Circle including PS Yazman (City), PS Yazman (Saddar), PS Head Rajkan and PS Derawar.

He directed the investigation officers to timely complete the investigation of the cases.

He also issued directions on several applications furnished to hims by people about their cases lodged with police stations.

