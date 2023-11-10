Open Menu

DPO Holds Open Kutchery

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 01:50 PM

DPO holds open kutchery

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal held an open kutchery at the airport police station on Friday.

The SHO, investigation officers of relevant cases, plaintiffs of serious cases and a large number of local residents attended.

The DPO issued orders on the spot to officers concerned to redress the complaints of of the citizens on basis. He said that departmental action had started against officers who were neglecting their duties.

"The aim of open kutcheries is to reduce the barrier between the police and the public by making it easier for citizens to access officers and solve their problems at their doorsteps," he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Airport

Recent Stories

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan op ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against South A ..

8 minutes ago
 IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money launderin ..

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money laundering, tax enforcement

19 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

57 minutes ago
 PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

1 hour ago
 PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

1 hour ago
Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

2 hours ago
 PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Ga ..

PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in ..

Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in Karachi on Iqbal Day

14 hours ago
 Sterling left out of England squad again

Sterling left out of England squad again

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan