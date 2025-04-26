DPO Holds Police Darbar At Police Lines
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A Police Darbar was organised at the Police Lines under the chairmanship of newly deputed District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Ali Bin Tariq.
SP Investigation Muhammad Akram Khan Niazi, district DSPs, SHOs, police personnel and a large number of employees participated.
During the darbar, DPO Capt (R) Ali Bin Tariq attentively listened to the issues raised by the police personnel and issued orders on the spot. Addressing the participants, the DPO emphasized that the police force was a disciplined institution and like a family and welfare of every member is the top priority.
Following the darbar, DPO Capt (R) Ali Bin Tariq inspected various sections within the Police Lines, including the uniform store, miscellaneous store, armoury (kote), and barracks. He reviewed cleanliness standards and overall discipline, stressing that there would be no compromise on hygiene and orderliness.
DPO directed that proper maintenance and cleanliness of weapons in the armoury must be ensured so that the force is always prepared to respond swiftly to any emergency.
He urged officers to improve their professional skills further and to adopt public service as their core mission.
Capt (R) Ali Bin Tariq directed officers to facilitate citizens visiting the police stations, ensuring no delays in providing justice to the oppressed. He particularly emphasized the importance of good manners, stating that politeness is a powerful tool to win the hearts of the public without any financial cost.
He reiterated that his office remained open every time to address transfer, posting, and other issues of police employees. He called upon all personnel to consider the protection of citizens’ lives, property, and dignity as a sacred duty.
Concluding his address, DPO Capt (R) Ali Bin Tariq reaffirmed his commitment to take every possible measure for public safety and assured that resolving police force issues remains a top priority under the leadership of IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar.
