DPO holds police meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal presided over a crime meeting in the conference room of Police Lines.

Additional SP Malik Naveed, SDPO and SHOs attended the meeting.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal reviewed the individual performance of the police stations.

Orders were issued to the police officers to investigate the cases purely on the basis of merit, to arrest the fugitive accused, to speed up the ongoing crackdown against electricity theft and drugs and to control crimes in their areas.