DPO hosts lunch for families of police martyrs

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Raza Safdar on Wednesday hosted a sumptuous lunch in honour of martyred police officials' families, their children and special children at the DPO House.

The DPO met with the guests, particularly children, and himself served them food at lunch.

The children of the martyrs and special children spent their time enjoying swings installed at the DPO House.

Accompanying SSP Investigations, DPO also distributed gift hampers among the children.

He informed the families of the martyrs that they would be provided Rs 1 million in interest-free loans for the construction of their houses.