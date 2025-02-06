Open Menu

DPO Hub Syed Fazal Starts Work After Taking Charge Of His Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 07:00 PM

DPO Hub Syed Fazal starts work after taking charge of his office

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Hub Syed Fazal Shah has started work after taking charge of his office.

According to an official notification, the DPO Syed Fazil Shah held an introductory meeting with concerned officers and staffs after taking charge of his office.

He said that measures would be taken to enhance capacity of police in the area to eliminate crime activities for maintaining peace.

The DPO also urged officials to take steps for improvement of law and order situation in the area.

People of the area have congratulated DPO Hub Syed Fazil Shah on his appointment.

They hoped that the DPO Hub Syed Fazil Shah would play his role for betterment of the area.

