DPO inaugurates block in honor of martyred official

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq on Tuesday visited the Police Lines and inaugurated a block named after Shaheed Tariq Aziz of the Elite Force.

According to a spokesperson,the ceremony was attended by the children of the martyred official,senior police officers and personnel.

The DPO said that the sacrifices of police martyrs could never be forgotten,adding that the police department would continue to honor their memory and acknowledge their services for peace.