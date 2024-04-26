DPO Inaugurates Blood Donation Camp
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq inaugurated and inspected the blood donation camp organized by Khanewal Police in collaboration with the Regional Blood Center Multan on Friday.
DSP Headquarters Masood ul Haq Bhatti, Incharge Welfare Malik Waqas, Syed Asim Raza, Assistant Manager RBC, Dr. Jawaria, and other police officials were present.
DPO reviewed the donation of blood to thalassemia-affected children by Khanewal police personnel and commended the determination and courage of the police personnel.
DPO Rana Umar Farooq, while talking to the media on the occasion, said that saving the life of one person was equal to saving the life of all of humanity. Punjab police was fully aware of its social responsibilities along with the journey of successes against criminal elements to maintain law and order.
He assured the district police that they would extend every type of cooperation to give blood donations to thalassemia patients.
In any emergency, citizens should call the 15-hour police helpline in case of blood need.
He further said that blood tests, including hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV, malaria, and hemoglobin-free tests, were also conducted on the occasion of a blood donation camp.
The doctors and staff of Regional Blood Center Multan thanked DPO Khanewal Rana Umar Farooq and said that we should be a part of the mission of serving children affected by thalassemia.
