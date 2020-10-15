DPO inaugurates Malaguri Police Station in Khyber District

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :District Police Officer ( DPO), Muhammad Iqbal on Thursday inaugurated Malaguri Police Station in Khyber district.

The inaugural function was attended MPA Shafiq Sher, tribal elders and large number of people.

Tribal elders speaking on the occasion said that many issues have been resolved after introducing policing system in the Khyber district.

They said that situation will further improve with opening more police stations in other parts of the district.

They assured full support to police force to address issues of people.

DPO Mohammad Iqbal said the police personnel have been directed to timely redressal of public grievances.

Speaking at inauguration ceremony, he said Khyber Police showing best performance among merged districts and seized billions of rupees narcotics in its crackdown against drug smuggling.

He informed police got major achievements against criminal elements and seized 834 kg of hashish, 340 kg of heroin, 196 kg of opium and 6 kg of ice drug in various intelligence based operations.

He said many drug smugglers arrested have been transferred to jails.

DPO said that there is a process o reward and punishment in the police system, adding protection of life and property of the people is top priority of police force.

He said tribal people were fully cooperating with police in eradicating criminal elements and establishing law and order situation in the district.

He said Khyber Police has achieved great success in a short span of time and overall performance of 18 months was excellent in the entire merged districts. He informed that police personnel performed excellent duties at border crossing and transported passengers coming from Afghanistan to quarantine centers .

Police extended full support to the civil, administrative and health department during lockdown due to coronavirus, he said.

Moreover,Khyber Police also played an important role in making the polio campaign a successful by providing full proof security to polio workers.He said that number of police stations have been increased in the district and more vehicles have been provide to police stations for patrolling.

DPO said knowing the importance of support and confidence of local people , police has maintained close liason with tribal elders to ensure congenial environment in the district.