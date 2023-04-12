DPO inaugurates newly constructed building of Police Lines

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmad along with SP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Izhar Shah inaugurated new Police Line in order to make the infrastructure of district police compatible with modern requirements.

The DPO formally inaugurated the newly constructed Police Lines by unveiling the inauguration plaque while SP CTD Izhar Shah, DSP Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah and other officers, jawans of Tank police were also present on this occasion.

A well-dressed squad of police presented a salute to the DPO on his arrival at the new police lines.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the DPO said all the resources would be utilized for the welfare of policemen.

He said after the newly constructed police line building was equipped with modern facilities.

He said the police department was working on a priority basis for the welfare of its employees and all available resources are being utilized to fulfill their basic needs.

At the end of the inauguration ceremony, a special prayer was offered for the security, prosperity and lasting peace of the country.