Open Menu

DPO Inaugurates Nishan-e-Haider Chowk

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DPO inaugurates Nishan-e-Haider Chowk

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Sunday inaugurated the "Nishan-e-Haider Chowk" at Major Aziz Bhatii Shaheed Town.

SSP Patrolling Akhtar Abbas Joyia, ASP City Usman Mir, DSP Traffic Arshad Gondal, Electronic Media Club Chairman Nadeem Khan and a large number of residents also participated in the ceremony.

The DPO said, "Martyrs are our pride, and their sacrifices continue to inspire us. They live in our hearts forever, whether they belong to the armed forces, police or other security agencies."

Electronic Media Club Chairman Nadeem Khan said that the nation would never forget the sacrifices of martyrs, and martyrdom is a rank bestowed upon the fortunate ones.

Later, prayers were offered for the safety and progress of the country.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Traffic Progress Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality launches world&#039;s first sys ..

Dubai Municipality launches world&#039;s first system for Certification, conform ..

42 minutes ago
 Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 ..

Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 billion in the first seven mon ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally le ..

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally leading projects in sustainabili ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australi ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

3 hours ago
 AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

14 hours ago
 Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

16 hours ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

16 hours ago
 ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

16 hours ago
 'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna ..

'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna, overtake Girona

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan