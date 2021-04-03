DPO inaugurates online driving licence testing system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Kishore Saturday inaugurated the computerised driving licence testing system to facilitate people in the district.

The DPO said that in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, obtaining driving licence had been made very easy for the citizens.

He said that in the online system, the written test of the candidates, applying for driving licence, would now be online. After sharing of copy of the computerised national identity card (CNIC) online by the candidates, the system would generate 10 questions in two minutes, and after that the system would give instant receipt of pass or failure of the candidate.

He said that online test would not only save time but also eliminate chances of bribery for the purpose.