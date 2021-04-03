UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Inaugurates Online Driving Licence Testing System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 05:40 PM

DPO inaugurates online driving licence testing system

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Kishore Saturday inaugurated the computerised driving licence testing system to facilitate people in the district.

The DPO said that in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, obtaining driving licence had been made very easy for the citizens.

He said that in the online system, the written test of the candidates, applying for driving licence, would now be online. After sharing of copy of the computerised national identity card (CNIC) online by the candidates, the system would generate 10 questions in two minutes, and after that the system would give instant receipt of pass or failure of the candidate.

He said that online test would not only save time but also eliminate chances of bribery for the purpose.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Police

Recent Stories

Abdul Basit reacts to Broadsheet report

28 minutes ago

67,909 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

28 minutes ago

Police arrested accused who posed as govt employee ..

30 minutes ago

Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops to be launched soon: DC

30 minutes ago

Fake fertilizer recovered, dealer booked

30 minutes ago

Rs 2.6b allocated for development schemes: Commiss ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.