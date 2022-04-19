UrduPoint.com

DPO Inaugurates Police Khidmat Center In Johannian

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 04:51 PM

DPO inaugurates Police khidmat center in Johannian

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abass on Tuesday inaugurated Police Khidmat center in Johannian to facilitate people

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abass on Tuesday inaugurated Police Khidmat center in Johannian to facilitate people.

According to official sources, the DPO was briefed by the officials about 14 services which will be provided to citizens including driving license, character certificates, Police certification and tenancy in Khidmat Markaz.

The DPO said on that occasion that Police service centers were a good initiative of the government.

