DPO inaugurates renovated Police check post at Dera-Bhakkar bridge

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada inaugurated the newly renovated inter-provincial police check post at Dera-Bhakkar Bridge, located within the jurisdiction of Gomal University Police Station, as part of the ongoing efforts to upgrade police infrastructure across the district.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by SP Saddar Muhammad Nawab Khan, DSP Prova Sardar Alamgir Khan, SHO Gomal University Police Station Faheem Mumtaz Khan, District Police Pay Officer Moeen Nawaz Baloch, other police officials, and local notables.

Briefing the DPO on the renovation and reconstruction work, officials said that the check post and other police facilities had been rehabilitated under the vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, aimed at improving police infrastructure in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada said that several police stations and check posts built during the British era were being reconstructed, renovated, and refurbished to provide a better working environment for police personnel. He said that these steps would help raise the morale of the police force and enhance their operational efficiency.

He added that various public facilitation centres were also being set up to improve police-community relations and ensure better service delivery. “Construction work on new police infrastructure will begin within a week, while the ongoing renovation work is in its final stages,” the DPO said.

The ceremony concluded with tree plantation by the DPO and a special prayer for peace and prosperity in the region.