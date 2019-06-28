UrduPoint.com
DPO Inaugurates Video Link At SDPO Office, Police Counter At THQ

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 05:14 PM

DPO inaugurates video link at SDPO office, police counter at THQ

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ameer Taimoor inaugurated video link system at the office of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ahmadpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ameer Taimoor inaugurated video link system at the office of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ahmadpur East.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the system was installed under the vision of Inspector General Punjab Police Capt (R) Arif Nawaz.

He said that with the help of video link, DPO will be able to monitor the performance of SDPO and help in resolving people's problems on a priority basis. He said that video link system will help in eliminating the culture of bribes and undue recommendations. Later, DPO also inaugurated Police Khidmat Counter at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmadpur East. The purpose of establishing the counter was to handle cases of firing, quarrel, and accidents without any delay. SDPO Ahmadpur east Rana Akmal Rasool was also present at the occasion.

