DPO inaugurates Women Police Reporting Center at Parachinar

Fri 01st May 2020

District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Quraish here Friday inaugurated Women Police Reporting Center in Parachinar, Headquarters of district Kurram

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) : District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Quraish here Friday inaugurated Women Police Reporting Center in Parachinar, Headquarters of district Kurram.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that it is the first time that women police reporting centre has been established in tribal area.

He said that it would help women to address their issues in a friendly environment, besides addressing the deprivations of people living in tribal areas.

He said that women police reporting centers would also be established in Sadda and Central Kurram and fifty lady constables would be recruited at district level.

Locals appreciated police department for establishing women police reporting center and said that it is a good omen and would facilitate women folk in lodging their complaints.

More Stories From Pakistan

